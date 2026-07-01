Blue Jackets sign Owen Sillinger to one-year, two-way contract

The forward has spent the five seasons with Cleveland (AHL), including two as alternate captain, and made his NHL debut in 2025

16X9_OWEN
By Blue Jackets Staff
BlueJackets.com

The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed center Owen Sillinger to a one-year, two-way National Hockey League/American Hockey League contract for the 2026-27 season, club President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Don Waddell announced today.

“Owen is a smart, dependable, two-way forward who brings a strong work ethic every day,” said Waddell. “We are pleased to bring him back and look forward to him continuing to provide valuable depth and experience to our organization.”

Sillinger, 28, made his NHL debut with the Blue Jackets on Jan. 9, 2025 vs. the Seattle Kraken, collecting two penalty minutes on 13:09 time on ice. He originally signed a one-year, two-way NHL/AHL contract with Columbus on July 1, 2024.

A native of Regina, Saskatchewan, he has recorded 50 goals and 98 assists for 148 points with 198 penalty minutes, 16 power play goals and 474 shots on goal in 271 career appearances in five AHL seasons with the Cleveland Monsters since making his pro debut in 2021. He has served as an alternate captain for the club in each of the past two seasons. He has added 4-6-10 and nine penalty minutes in 23 career Calder Cup playoff games.

The 5-10, 182-pound forward set an AHL single-season career high in goals, power play goals and shots on goal in 2025-26 with 14-20-34, 50 PIM, seven power play goals and 125 shots in 69 contests. He registered career highs in assists, points and penalty minutes in 2023-24 with 11-29-40 and 66 PIM in 69 outings.

Sillinger notched 51-64-115 and 125 PIM in 134 career games over four seasons at Bemidji State University (CCHA) from 2018-22. Serving as team captain in 2021-22, he set NCAA career highs in his senior season with 17-30-47 in 39 games played. He also collected 66-87-153 in 171 career contests with the Penticton Vees in the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL) from 2015-18.

FULL OWEN SILLINGER STATISTICS

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