Gudbranson signs 1-year, $1.75 million contract with Blue Jackets

Defenseman will return for 5th season with Columbus

cbj_Gudbranson_signing

© Jason Mowry/Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

Erik Gudbranson signed a one-year, $1.75 million contract with the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday.

The 34-year-old defenseman had three points (one goal, two assists) in 37 games for the Blue Jackets last season.

The No. 3 pick by the Florida Panthers in the 2010 NHL Draft, Gudbranson has 140 points (35 goals, 105 assists) in 842 regular-season games for the Panthers, Vancouver Canucks, Pittsburgh Penguins, Anaheim Ducks, Ottawa Senators, Nashville Predators, Calgary Flames and Blue Jackets and two points (one goal, one assist) in 31 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Related Content

Werenski wanting to stay with Blue Jackets ‘music to my ears,’ GM says

NHL Free Agent Tracker

Free Agency

NHL Free Agent Tracker

Ovechkin back to help new-look Capitals gear up for Stanley Cup run

Jenner signs 4-year, $23 million contract with Capitals

Carlson signs 2-year, $17 million contract with Lightning

Ovechkin to return for 22nd season, signs 1-year contract with Capitals

Kane, Laine, Mantha lead list of remaining free agents

Nick Foligno signs 1-year, $900,000 contract with Wild

Schwartz signs 3-year contract with Avalanche

Duhaime signs 3-year contract with Maple Leafs

Oilers retool roster, sign Andersen in free agency after trading Nurse

Bobrovsky signing highlights Maple Leafs' 'serious' makeover

Kiviranta signs 1-year, $1 million contract with Stars

Andersson, Lauzon each signs with Golden Knights

Andersen signs 1-year, $2.8 million contract with Oilers

Kings load up on veterans in free agency, try to boost offense

Bedard contract with Blackhawks 'not there yet,' says GM

Panthers ‘really happy’ with swift roster makeover

Hayton gets offer sheet from Devils; Mammoth can match