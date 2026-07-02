Gudbranson signs 1-year, $1.75 million contract with Blue Jackets

Erik Gudbranson signed a one-year, $1.75 million contract with the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday.

The 34-year-old defenseman had three points (one goal, two assists) in 37 games for the Blue Jackets last season.

The No. 3 pick by the Florida Panthers in the 2010 NHL Draft, Gudbranson has 140 points (35 goals, 105 assists) in 842 regular-season games for the Panthers, Vancouver Canucks, Pittsburgh Penguins, Anaheim Ducks, Ottawa Senators, Nashville Predators, Calgary Flames and Blue Jackets and two points (one goal, one assist) in 31 Stanley Cup Playoff games.