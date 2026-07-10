Senators sign Xavier Bourgault to one-year, two-way contract

OTTAWA – Ottawa Senators general manager and president of hockey operations Steve Staios announced today the club has signed forward Xavier Bourgault to one-year, two-way contract ahead of the 2026-27 season.

Bourgault, 23, has just had his most productive season as a pro. With 25 goals and 57 points, he was the second-leading scorer on the Belleville Senators. The native of Montmagny, Quebec, was called up to Ottawa twice. He played his first career NHL game on December 27 in Toronto.

Earlier today, the B-Sens unveiled the schedule for the 2026-27 season, which will mark the team’s 10th campaign in the Quinte Bay area. For the very first time, the team will open the season in front of their home fans. They will host their new Ontario rivals, the Hamilton Hammers, on October 2.

The B-Sens will also visit the Canadian Tire Centre on November 18, at 10:30 a.m., to play a school day game against the Laval Rocket.

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