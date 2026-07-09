Bruins Sign Riley Duran to One-Year, Two-Way Contract Extension

The 24-year-old recorded a career-high 19 points for Providence in 2025-26

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By Boston Bruins
Boston Bruins

The Boston Bruins announced today that the team has signed forward Riley Duran to a one-year, two-way contract extension through the 2026-27 season with an NHL cap hit of $850,000.

Duran, 24, appeared in 72 games with Providence during the 2025-26 season, recording seven goals and 12 assists for a career-high 19 points with a plus-19 rating. The 6-foot-2, 198-pound forward has skated in 143 career AHL games, all with Providence, totaling 21 goals and 18 assists for 39 points with a plus-23 rating. He made his NHL debut with Boston on April 10, 2025, and has played in two career NHL games.

Duran played three seasons (2021-24) at Providence College, appearing in 102 games and registering 27 goals and 28 assists for 55 points.

The Woburn, Massachusetts native was originally selected by Boston in the sixth round (182nd overall) of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.

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