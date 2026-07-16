Zegras signs 4-year, $36.5 million contract with Flyers

The 25-year-old forward, who was a restricted free agent, had filed for salary arbitration on July 5.

He had NHL career highs with 26 goals and 67 points in 81 regular-season games last season and had six points (two goals, four assists) in 10 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

After the Flyers were eliminated in the second round of the playoffs by the Carolina Hurricanes, Zegras said he was hoping to get a new deal done with the Flyers.

"I would love to be here for a long time," Zegras said on May 12. "I hope that would happen over the next couple months, or whatever the timeframe will be. But I love playing here, I love the fans, I love the group that we have. That would be something I'd be excited for."

Selected by the Anaheim Ducks in the first round (No. 9) of the 2019 NHL Draft, Zegras has 253 points (93 goals, 160 assists) in 349 regular-season games for the Ducks and Flyers.

He was traded to the Flyers by the Ducks for Ryan Poehling, a second-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft and a fourth-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft on June 23, 2025.