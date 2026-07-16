Zegras signs 4-year, $36.5 million contract with Flyers

Forward had NHL career-high 26 goals, 67 points last season, avoids arbitration hearing

Zegras contract

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By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

Trevor Zegras signed a four-year, $36.5 million contract with the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday, avoiding an arbitration hearing. 

It has an average annual value of $9.125 million.

“We're thrilled to have Trevor committed to our organization for the next four years,” general manager Daniel Briere said. “The growth he showed this past season, proving that he is the skilled player he entered the League as, reinforced our belief that he will be an impact player for the Flyers for the years to come. He's the type of player who can help take our team to the next level, and we're excited to continue building alongside him."

The 25-year-old forward, who was a restricted free agent, had filed for salary arbitration on July 5.

He had NHL career highs with 26 goals and 67 points in 81 regular-season games last season and had six points (two goals, four assists) in 10 Stanley Cup Playoff games. 

After the Flyers were eliminated in the second round of the playoffs by the Carolina Hurricanes, Zegras said he was hoping to get a new deal done with the Flyers. 

"I would love to be here for a long time," Zegras said on May 12. "I hope that would happen over the next couple months, or whatever the timeframe will be. But I love playing here, I love the fans, I love the group that we have. That would be something I'd be excited for."

Selected by the Anaheim Ducks in the first round (No. 9) of the 2019 NHL Draft, Zegras has 253 points (93 goals, 160 assists) in 349 regular-season games for the Ducks and Flyers. 

He was traded to the Flyers by the Ducks for Ryan Poehling, a second-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft and a fourth-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft on June 23, 2025.

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