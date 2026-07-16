Zegras signs 4-year, $36.5 million contract with Flyers

Trevor Zegras signed a four-year, $36.5 million contract with the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday, avoiding an arbitration hearing.
It has an average annual value of $9.125 million.
“We're thrilled to have Trevor committed to our organization for the next four years,” general manager Daniel Briere said. “The growth he showed this past season, proving that he is the skilled player he entered the League as, reinforced our belief that he will be an impact player for the Flyers for the years to come. He's the type of player who can help take our team to the next level, and we're excited to continue building alongside him."