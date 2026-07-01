Red Wings re-sign Carter Mazur to two-year contract

Jackson native made NHL debut with Detroit in 2024-25

DET Carter Mazur Signed 2026 showcase
By Thomas Roth
DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today re-signed forward Carter Mazur to a two-year contract with an average annual value of $875,000.

Mazur, 24, played in eight games with the Red Wings during the 2025-26 season, logging three shots, six blocks and 10 hits in 10:42 average time on ice. The 6-foot, 200-pound forward also spent part of the 2025-26 campaign with the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins, recording 16 points (11-5-16), a plus-four rating and 14 penalty minutes in 16 regular-season games, in addition to six points (5-1-6) in eight Calder Cup Playoff matchups. Mazur made his NHL debut with the Red Wings on March 6, 2025 against the Utah Hockey Club. He also tallied 15 points (8-7-15) and eight penalty minutes in 20 games with the Griffins in 2024-25. Mazur spent the entire 2023-24 season with the Griffins and ranked among the team leaders with 17 goals (2nd), 20 assists (8th), 37 points (2nd), 48 penalty minutes (T7th), six power play goals (T1st), 11 power play points (3rd), three game-winning goals (T4th), one overtime goal (T1st), 122 shots (4th) and a 13.9 shooting percentage (2nd) in 60 regular-season games. He also registered eight points (3-5-8) and 18 penalty minutes in nine games during the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs. Selected by the Red Wings in the third round (70th overall) of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, Mazur has registered 74 points (39-35-74) and 70 penalty minutes in 102 AHL games with the Griffins since 2022-23.

A native of Jackson, Mich., Mazur played two seasons at the University of Denver prior to turning professional, racking up 75 points (36-39-75), a plus-42 rating and 76 penalty minutes in 81 games from 2021-23. As a sophomore, Mazur was named to the All-NCHC Second Team and was also honored as an AHCA West Second Team All-American. Mazur helped the Pioneers win the NCAA Division I national championship in 2022, recording 38 points (14-24-38), a plus-23 rating and 44 penalty minutes in 41 games as a freshman. He was selected as NCHC Rookie of the Year in 2021-22 and earned a spot on the NCHC All-Rookie Team. Mazur logged 57 points (26-31-57) and 86 penalty minutes in 95 games with the Tri-City Storm in the United States Hockey League from 2018-21, serving as team captain during his final season with the club. The Little Caesars Amateur Hockey product also skated with the U.S. National Team Development Program during the 2018-19 campaign. On the international stage, Mazur played with Team USA at the 2023 IIHF World Championship, logging four points (1-3-4), a plus-nine rating and six penalty minutes in 10 games. He also represented his country at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship, collecting seven points (5-2-7) in five games.

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