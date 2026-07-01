Kings Sign Forward Scott Laughton To Three-Year Contract

The LA Kings have signed forward Scott Laughton to a three-year contract extension worth an average annual value (AAV) of $3,500,000 through the 2028-29 season.

Laughton, 32, registered five goals and eight points (5-3=8) in 21 regular-season games for the Kings last season after being acquired via trade from the Toronto Maple Leafs on March 6, 2025. The forward scored in his Kings debut on March 7 against Montreal followed by a two-point outing (1-1=2) the next game (March 9 vs. Columbus) to become the fifth player since 1999-00 to score in each of his first two games with the Kings. He also suited up in four Stanley Cup Playoff games, averaging 16:27 minutes of time-on-ice per game (TOI/GP).

Originally selected 20th overall by the Philadelphia Flyers in the 2012 NHL Draft, Laughton is a veteran of 745 career regular-season NHL games across parts of 13 seasons between the Kings, Maple Leafs (2024-26) and Flyers (2012-25), amassing 121 goals, 289 points (121-168=289), 12 shorthanded goals, 11 game-winning goals, 1,440 hits, 430 blocked shots and 428 PIM. He has added six goals and 12 points (6-6=12) in 41 career Stanley Cup Playoff matchups.

The 6-1, 190-pound forward’s 12 career shorthanded goals and 25 shorthanded points (12-13=25) pace all skaters from his draft class while his 1,440 hits and 430 blocked shots rank fourth and sixth, respectively, among forwards from his draft. Laughton’s best NHL season came in the 2022-23 campaign where he set career-highs in goals (18), points (43), power-play goals (5), shorthanded goals (3), shots (170) and blocked shots (57).

A native of Oakville, Ontario, Laughton has suited up for 105 career American Hockey League (AHL) contests with the Lehigh Valley and Adirondack Phantoms, posting 34 goals and 69 points (34-35=69) along with three points (2-1=3) in five career Calder Cup Playoff outings. Prior to joining the professional ranks full-time, Laughton played four seasons (2010-14) of junior hockey with the Oshawa Generals of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), collecting 96 goals and 219 points (96-123=219) in 230 games. In his fourth and final year with Oshawa, Laughton recorded a team-best 40 goals as part of a personal career-best 80-point campaign (40-47=87) to earn OHL First All-Star Team honors.

Internationally, Laughton has represented Canada in three International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) tournaments, including the 2023 IIHF Men’s World Championship (gold), 2014 Men’s World Junior Championship and the 2012 Men’s Under-18 World Junior Championship (gold).