Rangers Agree to Terms with Marc Del Gaizo

NYR2627_Low Tier FA_WelcomeNYR2627_Low Tier_16x9
By New York Rangers

New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the team has agreed to terms with defenseman Marc Del Gaizo on a two-year contract.

Del Gaizo, 26, skated in 63 games for the Laval Rocket of the American Hockey League (AHL) in 2025-26, registering nine goals and 18 assists for 27 points. He established AHL career highs in goals and shots (127). His 127 shots ranked fifth on the team and among all Rocket defensemen, he ranked second in goals and points, and third in assists.

The Basking Ridge, New Jersey native has skated in 55 career NHL games across two seasons with the Nashville Predators, recording two goals and seven assists for nine points. Across six AHL seasons between the Rocket, Milwaukee Admirals and Chicago Wolves, Del Gaizo has combined for 128 points (34G-94A) in 300 career AHL games. During the 2023-24 season, he established a career high of 34 points, led all Admirals defensemen in assists (26) and points, and tied for the lead in goals (8).

Prior to skating professionally, the 5-11, 188-pound defensemen spent three seasons with the University of Massachusetts. He combined for 70 points (22G-48A) in 116 games for the Minutemen. As a freshman, he was one of seven skaters to play in all 41 games and appeared in the NCAA National Championship game.

Del Gaizo was originally selected by the Predators in the fourth round, 109th overall, of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.

Related Content

Rangers Agree to Terms with Oliver Bjorkstrand

Rangers Agree to Terms with Joe Veleno

Rangers Acquire Joonas Korpisalo in Exchange for 2028 Fourth-Round Draft Pick and Kalle Vaisanen

News Feed

Rangers Acquire Marcus Pettersson in Exchange for 2030 Conditional First-Round Draft Pick

Rangers Acquire 2027 Second-Round Draft Pick and 2028 Conditional Third-Round Draft Pick in Exchange for Will Borgen

Rangers Acquire Sean Durzi, Cole Beaudoin, and a 2027 Third-Round Draft Pick in Exchange for Vincent Trocheck

Rangers Agree to Terms with Oliver Bjorkstrand

Rangers Agree to Terms with Joe Veleno

Rangers Acquire Joonas Korpisalo in Exchange for 2028 Fourth-Round Draft Pick and Kalle Vaisanen

Get To Know: Rangers Development Camp

Rangers Agree to Terms With Pavel Dorofeyev

Rangers 2026 NHL Draft Class

Rangers Acquire 2026 Fifth-Round Draft Pick and Massimo Rizzo in Exchange for Adam Edstrom

Rangers Acquire Pavel Dorofeyev in Exchange for 2026 First-Round Draft Pick, 2026 Third-Round Draft Pick and 2028 Conditional First-Round Draft Pick

Rangers Acquire William Trudeau in Exchange for Brett Berard

2026 New York Rangers Preseason Schedule

Rangers Agree to Terms with Dylan Garand

Jay Leach Named Head Coach of the AHL’s Hartford Wolf Pack

Rangers at Lightning: Postgame Notes

Rangers at Lightning: Pregame Notes

Rangers at Panthers: Postgame Notes