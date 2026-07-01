Rangers Agree to Terms with Marc Del Gaizo

New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the team has agreed to terms with defenseman Marc Del Gaizo on a two-year contract.

Del Gaizo, 26, skated in 63 games for the Laval Rocket of the American Hockey League (AHL) in 2025-26, registering nine goals and 18 assists for 27 points. He established AHL career highs in goals and shots (127). His 127 shots ranked fifth on the team and among all Rocket defensemen, he ranked second in goals and points, and third in assists.

The Basking Ridge, New Jersey native has skated in 55 career NHL games across two seasons with the Nashville Predators, recording two goals and seven assists for nine points. Across six AHL seasons between the Rocket, Milwaukee Admirals and Chicago Wolves, Del Gaizo has combined for 128 points (34G-94A) in 300 career AHL games. During the 2023-24 season, he established a career high of 34 points, led all Admirals defensemen in assists (26) and points, and tied for the lead in goals (8).

Prior to skating professionally, the 5-11, 188-pound defensemen spent three seasons with the University of Massachusetts. He combined for 70 points (22G-48A) in 116 games for the Minutemen. As a freshman, he was one of seven skaters to play in all 41 games and appeared in the NCAA National Championship game.

Del Gaizo was originally selected by the Predators in the fourth round, 109th overall, of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.