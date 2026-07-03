Penguins Sign Forward Hendrix Lapierre to a Two-Year Contract

The Pittsburgh Penguins have signed forward Hendrix Lapierre to a two-year contract, it was announced today by President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Kyle Dubas.

His contract runs through the 2027-28 season and carries an average annual value of $1.3 million.

Lapierre, 24, spent the 2025-26 season with the Capitals, skating in 74 games and tallying four goals, 12 assists and 16 points. Lapierre has spent the past five seasons in the Capitals organization, splitting time between Washington and their American Hockey League affiliate, the Hershey Bears. In 158 career NHL games, the 6-foot, 195-pound forward has recorded 13 goals, 34 assists and 47 points and tallied career highs during the 2023-24 season when he registered eight goals, 14 assists and 22 points in 51 games.

The two-time Calder Cup Champion (2023, ’24) has played in 113 career AHL games, recording 27 goals, 52 assists and 79 points, while adding 31 points (10G-21A) in 48 postseason games. During the Bears’ run to the 2024 Calder Cup, with Penguins’ Assistant Coach Todd Nelson as the bench boss, Lapierre was named the Playoffs MVP while recording a postseason-high 22 points (7G-15A).

Lapierre was originally drafted in the first round (22nd overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft by Washington.