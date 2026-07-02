Ovechkin to return for 22nd season, signs 1-year contract with Capitals

He’s won the Rocket Richard Trophy for leading the NHL in goals a record nine times and ranks 10th in NHL history with 1,686 points in 1,572 regular-season games. He is second in Capitals history with 758 assists, behind Nicklas Backstrom's 762.

Longtime teammate John Carlson, who signed with the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday, said he's not surprised Ovechkin is back.

“I was 0 percent (surprised). I knew that he was coming back for a long time,” the defenseman said. "I just felt it. I mean, he didn't explicitly say it to me, but you can just tell. 'Oh, I'm making a decision, whatever,' and I'm sure that there was conversations to be had and decisions to be made on his end, too, but it just was always my gut feeling that he wasn't ready to give it up and good for him.

"He's been an amazing player for far too long in this league, and it's just incredible what he's been able to accomplish. I'm thrilled that he gets to keep living out that dream and to have his say in it and all that, it's amazing."

Ovechkin has also scored 77 goals in the playoffs, including a League-leading 15 during the Capitals’ run to the Cup in 2018, when he won the Conn Smythe Trophy as most valuable player in the postseason. His combined total of 1,006 goals is second in NHL history, 10 behind Gretzky, who had 1,016.

That record appears likely to fall now, too.

This season, the Moscow, Russia, native became the fourth player in NHL history to score 30 goals at age 40 or older, joining Gordie Howe (44 in 1968-69, 31 in 1969-70), Johnny Bucyk (36 in 1975-76), and Teemu Selanne (31 in 2010-11). The only season he didn’t reach 30 goals was 2020-21. He scored 24 goals in 45 games that season, which was abbreviated to 56 games because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ovechkin scored 52 goals in 81 games as a 20-year-old rookie in 2005-06 to win the Calder Trophy as the NHL’s top rookie.

Ovechkin won the Art Ross Trophy for leading the NHL in points in 2007-08 when he had 112 (65 goals, 47 assists) in 82 games to help Washington reach the playoffs for the first time in his career. He won the Hart Trophy as the NHL’s most valuable player three times (2007-08, 2008-09, 2012-13), was voted to the NHL First All-Star Team eight times (2005-06, 2006-07, 2007-08, 2008-09, 2009-10, 2012-13, 2014-15, 2018-19).