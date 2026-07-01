FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has signed forward Arttu Hyry to a two-year contract, which will run through the 2027-28 season. The contract will begin in the 2026-27 season, with the first year of the two-year contract as a two-way and the second year as a one-way $900,000 contract. Additionally, the team has signed forward Artem Shlaine and goaltender Brandon Halverson to one-year, two-way contracts, which will run through the 2026-27 season.
Dallas Stars sign forwards Arttu Hyry and Artem Shlaine and goaltender Brandon Halverson
The club has signed Arttu Hyry to a two-year contract, and Artem Shlaine and Brandon Halverson to one-year, two-way contracts
ABOUT FORWARD ARTTU HYRY:
Hyry, 25, registered five points (3-2—5) in 20 regular-season games with the Stars this past season, recording his first career NHL goal on March 29 against the Philadelphia Flyers. Hyry led all NHL rookies in short-handed time on ice per game (2:04) during the season, while also ranking third in face-off win percentage (57.9) among all rookies to have taken at least 20 draws. He also appeared in 27 games for the Texas Stars in the American Hockey League (AHL) during the 2025-26 campaign, collecting 19 points (9-10—19).
While under contract with Dallas, the Oulu, Finland native spent two seasons (2024-25 and 2025-26) with the Texas Stars, earning a total of 68 points (33-35—68) in 94 games. Internationally, Hyry represented Finland during the 2024 IIHF World Championship, where he tallied three points (2-1—3) through eight games played.
The six-foot-three, 211-pound forward signed with Dallas as a free agent on April 15, 2024.
ABOUT FORWARD ARTEM SHLAINE:
Shlaine, 24, registered 38 points (19-19—38) in 67 regular-season games during the 2025-26 campaign with the Texas Stars. He finished the season leading the team in game-winning goals (5) while ranking second in goals (19) and tied for fourth in scoring (38). During the 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs, Shlaine skated in all five games while recording four points (3-1—4). His three goals and two game-winning goals were both team highs.
The six-foot-one, 165-pound forward has posted 39 points (19-20—39) in 73 career AHL contests with the Texas Stars. A native of Moscow, Russia, Shlaine was originally selected by New Jersey in the fifth round (130th overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft and signed with Dallas on July 15, 2025.
ABOUT GOALTENDER BRANDON HALVERSON:
Halverson, 30, spent the majority of the 2025-26 season with the Syracuse Crunch (AHL), posting a 24-11-0 record, 2.42 goals-against average and .905 save percentage in 43 games, winning an AHL career-high 24 games. Among qualified AHL goaltenders, Halverson ranked ninth in the League in goals-against average and tied for 13th in save percentage. His six shutouts last season were an AHL career high and topped all American League netminders. In four postseason games with the Crunch, Halverson had a 1-2 record with a 1.53 goals-against average and a .947 save percentage. He also appeared in two NHL games for Tampa Bay in 2025-26, where he posted a 1-0-1 record with a 4.22 goals-against average and an .810 save percentage.
The six-foot-five, 235-pound goaltender has appeared in 152 regular-season AHL games, owning a 71-54-21 record with a 2.67 goals-against average, .903 save percentage and 12 shutouts in those contests while also playing in 14 AHL playoff games. His efforts in 2024-25 earned him a trip to the AHL All-Star game after beginning the year with a 1.77 goals-against average and a .934 save percentage.
A native of Traverse City, Michigan, Halverson won a bronze medal with Team USA at the 2016 IIHF U20 World Junior Championship. He was originally selected by the New York Rangers in the second round (59th overall) of the 2014 NHL Draft.