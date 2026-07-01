Dallas Stars sign forwards Arttu Hyry and Artem Shlaine and goaltender Brandon Halverson

ABOUT FORWARD ARTTU HYRY:

Hyry, 25, registered five points (3-2—5) in 20 regular-season games with the Stars this past season, recording his first career NHL goal on March 29 against the Philadelphia Flyers. Hyry led all NHL rookies in short-handed time on ice per game (2:04) during the season, while also ranking third in face-off win percentage (57.9) among all rookies to have taken at least 20 draws. He also appeared in 27 games for the Texas Stars in the American Hockey League (AHL) during the 2025-26 campaign, collecting 19 points (9-10—19).

While under contract with Dallas, the Oulu, Finland native spent two seasons (2024-25 and 2025-26) with the Texas Stars, earning a total of 68 points (33-35—68) in 94 games. Internationally, Hyry represented Finland during the 2024 IIHF World Championship, where he tallied three points (2-1—3) through eight games played.

The six-foot-three, 211-pound forward signed with Dallas as a free agent on April 15, 2024.