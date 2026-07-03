Lombardi Signs 2-Year Contract | RELEASE

Amadeus Lombardi - Website
By Devils PR
NewJerseyDevils.com

The New Jersey Devils announced today that the team has re-signed forward Amadeus Lombardi to a two-year contract. The contract details are as follows: 2026-27: two-way deal with $850,000 at the NHL level and $175,000 at the American Hockey League (AHL) level & 2027-28: one-way deal at $900,000. The announcement was made by General Manager Sunny Mehta.

Lombardi, 23, was acquired by New Jersey on June 25, 2026 from Detroit for the club’s fourth-round selection, 108th overall (Detroit later selected Adam Levac), in the 2026 NHL Draft. He spent the last three seasons with Detroit’s American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate in Grand Rapids. The 5-foot-11, 185-pound center scored 42 points (16 goals-26 assists) in 47 games last season, after registering 40 points (19g-21a) in 44 games in 2024-25. He has recorded 109 career points (40g-69a) in 163 regular-season AHL games. Lombardi tallied six points (2g-4a) in 18 career Calder Cup Playoff games, appearing in the playoffs in each of his three seasons with the Griffins.

Born in Newmarket, Ontario, on June 5, 2003, Detroit selected Lombardi with the 113th overall pick (fourth round) of the 2022 NHL Draft. Before his professional experience, he played two seasons in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) for Flint, in 2021-22 and 2022-23. He scored 102 points (45g-57a) in 67 games in 2022-23. His goal and point totals led Flint and placed him third overall (points) and sixth overall (goals) in the OHL.

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