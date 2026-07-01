Bruins Sign Luke Cavallin to One-Year Contract Extension

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By Boston Bruins
Boston Bruins

The Boston Bruins announced today that the team has signed goaltender Luke Cavallin to a one-year, two-way contract extension through the 2026-27 season with an NHL cap hit of $850,000.

Cavallin, 25, appeared in 34 games with the Maine Mariners (ECHL) during the 2025-26 season, compiling an overall record of 18-10-5 with a 2.35 goals-against average and a .917 save percentage. The 6-foot-1, 196-pound goaltender also appeared in eight games with Providence during the 2025-26 season, posting a 6-2-0 record with a 2.47 goals-against average and a .910 save percentage.

Cavallin has played in 125 career ECHL games with the Mariners, Trois-Rivieres Lions and Newfoundland Growlers and holds a record of 76-35-8 with a 2.47 goals-against average and .920 save percentage. The netminder won the Kelly Cup with the Lions in 2025 after recording a 1.53 goals-against average and .948 save percentage in 20 playoff games, and was named the most valuable player in the 2025 ECHL playoffs.

The Swindon, England native was originally signed by Boston in July 2025.

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