RELEASE: Oilers sign Mathieu Joseph to one-year contract

The Laval, QC product has signed a one-year contract with an AAV of $1 million after splitting time between St. Louis & Los Angeles in 2025-26, finishing with two goals & nine assists in 51 games

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© 2026 Derek Cain

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers have signed free agent forward Mathieu Joseph to a one-year contract with an AAV of $1.0 million.

Joseph (6’1”, 189 lbs, 29) divided his time during the 2025-26 NHL regular season between the St. Louis Blues (39 GP, 2-9-11) and Los Angeles Kings (12 GP, 0-0-0) before adding another two appearances for the Kings in the playoffs.

Originally a fourth-round selection (120th overall) of the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2015, the left-shot forward has skated in 471 games over eight NHL seasons, registering 61 goals and 99 assists.

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