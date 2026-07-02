RELEASE: Oilers sign Mathieu Joseph to one-year contract

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers have signed free agent forward Mathieu Joseph to a one-year contract with an AAV of $1.0 million.

Joseph (6’1”, 189 lbs, 29) divided his time during the 2025-26 NHL regular season between the St. Louis Blues (39 GP, 2-9-11) and Los Angeles Kings (12 GP, 0-0-0) before adding another two appearances for the Kings in the playoffs.

Originally a fourth-round selection (120th overall) of the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2015, the left-shot forward has skated in 471 games over eight NHL seasons, registering 61 goals and 99 assists.