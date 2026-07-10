Senators agree to terms with forward Tyler Boucher on a one-year, two-way contract

OTTAWA – Ottawa Senators general manager and president of hockey operations Steve Staios announced today the club has signed forward Tyler Boucher to one-year, two-way contract ahead of the 2026-27 season.

A native of Scottsdale, Arizona, Boucher, 23, has spent the last three seasons with the Senators’ AHL affiliate, the Belleville Senators, and established new professional career highs in all major statistical categories with 12 goals, 14 assists, 26 points and 68 penalty minutes over 47 regular-season games.

The Senators’ first-round selection (10th overall) in the 2021 NHL Draft, Boucher has played in 115 AHL games.

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