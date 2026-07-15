Blue Jackets sign forward Luke Tuch to two-year, two-way contract

The 24-year-old was acquired from Montreal in a trade on June 25 and spent his first two full pro seasons with Laval (AHL)

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By Blue Jackets Staff
BlueJackets.com

The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed forward Luke Tuch to a two-year, two-way National Hockey League/American Hockey League contract through the 2027-28 season, club President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Don Waddell announced today.

Tuch, 24, was acquired by the Blue Jackets in a trade from the Montreal Canadiens on June 25. He spent his first two full professional seasons with the American Hockey League’s Laval Rocket, recording 15 goals and 13 assists for 28 points with 122 penalty minutes, 133 shots on goal and a cumulative +8 plus/minus rating in 114 games. Last season, he tallied 9-5-14, 82 PIM and was +3 in 68 contests with the club.

The 6-2, 219-pound winger was a second-round pick, 47th overall, of the Canadiens at the 2020 NHL Draft. He played four seasons at Boston University from 2020-24, serving as an alternate captain during his junior and senior campaigns. He notched 31-40-71, 59 PIM and was +32 in 121 career appearances with the Terriers, including a career-high 10-20-30, 10 PIM and was +17 in 39 games as a senior in 2023-24.

Tuch was a Hockey East All-Rookie Team selection in 2020-21 after collecting 6-5-11 and 12 PIM in 16 contests and helped BU capture regular season and Hockey East Tournament championships in 2022-23 with 9-11-20 and 21 PIM in 40 contests. The Syracuse, New York native played for Team USA at the 2023 IIHF World Hockey Championships, tallying 1-0-1 and two PIM in four games. He also played for the U.S. National Team Development Program from 2018-20.

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