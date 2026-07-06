Golden Knight Sign Lukas Cormier to One-Year Contract

VEGAS (July 6, 2026): Vegas Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon announced today, July 6, that the team has signed defenseman Lukas Cormier to a one-year contract through the 2026-27 season.

Cormier, 24, recently completed his fourth season in the AHL playing with the Henderson Silver Knights. Cormier recorded 47 points (8G, 39A) in 49 games last season to go with a +2 rating on the ice. Cormier's .96 points per game played was the highest for Henderson's defensemen and fifth among all skaters on the team. The defenseman also led the Silver Knights with 23 points on the power play (5G, 18A) during the 2025-26 campaign.

Cormier has played in two NHL games, both with Vegas, and recorded an assist during his debut on Jan. 4, 2024, as part of a 5-2 win over the New York Islanders at T-Mobile Arena. Before turning pro, the native of Sainte-Marie-De-Kent, New Brunswick spent four seasons in the QMJHL with the Charlottetown Islanders and became the first-ever player to win the Emile Bouchard Trophy twice, given annually to the league’s top defenseman. Cormier was drafted by the Golden Knights in the third round (68th overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft.

Lukas Cormier, Defenseman

Birthplace: Sainte-Marie-De-Kent, NB

Height: 5-11

Weight: 184 lbs.

Age: 24

Shoots: Left

Notes:

Played in 49 AHL games last season with the Henderson Silver Knights, posting 47 points (8G, 39A) to go with a +2 rating on the ice

Over the past four seasons, has gained experience in a total of 188 AHL games, recording 111 points (22G, 89A)

Has played in two NHL games, both with the Golden Knights, and recorded an assist in his debut on Jan. 4, 2024, as part of a 5-2 win over the New York Islanders

Spent parts of four seasons with the Charlottetown Islanders of the QMJHL, producing 207 points (70G, 137A) in 208 games

Only defenseman all-time in the QMJHL to win the Emile Bouchard Trophy twice, awarded annually to the league's best defenseman

Drafted by the Golden Knights in the third round (68th overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTSThe Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. Established by Owner and Chairman Bill Foley and his family, the Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. The Golden Knights have advanced to the Stanley Cup Final three times and celebrate their 10th season as a franchise in 2026-27. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.