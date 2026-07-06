Malek Signs Two-Year Deal | RELEASE

The New Jersey Devils announced today that the team has re-signed goaltender Jakub Malek to a two-year contract. The contract details are as follows: 2026-27: two-way deal with $850,000 at the NHL level and $175,000 at the American Hockey League (AHL) level & 2027-28: two-way deal at $900,000/$275,000 ($300,000 guaranteed). The announcement was made by General Manager Sunny Mehta and Devils’ Assistant General Manager/Utica Comets General Manager Braden Birch.

Malek, 24, split last season between Utica (AHL, 31 games, 13-14-5 record, .895 save percentage, 2.75 goals-against average, with three shutouts) and Adirondack (ECHL, two games, 1-0-1, .930 save percentage, 1.91 GAA).

After signing his two-year, entry-level deal with New Jersey on May 30, 2024, he was loaned to Ilves in the Liiga (Finland) for the 2024-25 season. He played in 33 games, with a 15-11-6 record, a 2.09 GAA and a .910 save percentage with four shutouts.

In 2023-24, Malek completed his second season with Ilves and recorded a 16-4-5 record. The 6’4”, 190lbs. goaltender recorded a 2.32 goals-against average (GAA), a .915 save percentage, and earned two shutouts. Malek was one of eight Liiga netminders who recorded 16 or more wins in 2023-24, and his .915 save percentage ranked sixth in the league. He also helped Ilves earn a postseason berth and posted a 1.87 GAA and .910 save percentage in three playoff games.

In 2022-23, his rookie season with Ilves, Malek posted a 9-7-4 record in 22 appearances. He recorded a .903 save percentage and a 2.15 GAA with two shutouts. Malek later appeared in three playoff games (1-2), with a 2.39 GAA. He also played on loan with KOOVEE in Mestis (Fin.), appearing in six games (2-2-2, 2.80 GAA, .912 save percentage).

Malek played for VHK Vsetín in the Czechia2 league for parts of four seasons between 2018 and 2021. He earned a career-high 22 wins during the 2021-22 season playing with Vsetín, with a 22-9-0 record, including three shutouts and a 1.95 GAA. His win total and goals-against average ranked third for all goaltenders in Czechia2, while his .932 save percentage ranked second. In 13 playoff contests, Malek posted a 1.75 GAA and .933 save percentage with two shutouts and a 7-4 record. Malek earned multiple Czechia2 honors in 2021-22, including Best Junior and Best Goaltender, and was a member of the All-Star Team. He was named to Team Czechia for the 2021 World Junior Championships, which were subsequently canceled.

Born on April 11, 2002, the Kromeriz, Czechia native was the lone goaltender New Jersey selected in the 2021 NHL Draft and the seventh netminder chosen overall.