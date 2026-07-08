One-year contract for Reilly Walsh

BROSSARD – Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes announced on Wednesday that the team has agreed to terms on a one-year, two-way contract with defenseman Reilly Walsh.

Walsh skated in 68 games with Barys Astana in 2025-26, ranking third in points among KHL defensemen with 46 (16G, 30A).

A Framingham, MA native, Walsh has appeared in one career NHL game with the New Jersey Devils, recording an assist. The right-handed blue-liner was selected in the third round (81st overall) by the Devils in the 2017 NHL Draft.