Islanders Sign Forward Alex Jefferies to One-Year Contract

The New York Islanders announced today that forward Alex Jefferies has signed a one-year, two-way (NHL/AHL) contract.

Jefferies, 24, hails from Framingham, Massachusetts, and appeared in 60 games for the Bridgeport Islanders during the 2025-26 season, recording nine goals and 20 assists for 29 points. His 29 points matched his total from the 2024-25 campaign when he recorded 13 goals and 16 assists in 59 games with Bridgeport.

Prior to turning professional, Jefferies played four seasons of NCAA Division I hockey at Merrimack College, totaling 41 goals and 56 assists for 97 points in 105 games.

During the 2023-24 season, Jefferies was named a Hobey Baker Memorial Award nominee. He earned Hockey East First Team All-Star honors during the 2022-23 season after being selected to the Hockey East All-Rookie Team as a freshman.