Foerster signs 8-year, $56.8 million contract with Flyers

The 24-year-old forward is entering the final season of a two-year, $7.5 million contract ($3.75 average annual value) he signed May 29, 2025.

“We're excited to have Tyson be a key part of our long-term future,” Flyers general manager Daniel Briere said. "He has established himself as an important piece of the foundation we're building here. Since coming up through our system, he's continued to improve and develop every step of the way into a consistent offensive contributor while also being a trusted and reliable 200-foot player. We have a great deal of confidence in him and believe he'll play a significant role as we continue building toward a successful team for years to come."

Foerster was leading the Flyers with 10 goals in 21 games when he sustained an injury to his right arm Dec. 1, and surgery Dec. 15 sidelined him until April 2.

He had four points (three goals, one assist) in eight games when he returned, and his goal in the fourth round of a shootout against the Carolina Hurricanes on April 13 clinched the Flyers first berth in the Stanley Cup Playoffs since 2020. He scored one goal in 10 postseason games.

Selected by the Flyers in the first round (No. 23) of the 2020 NHL Draft, Foerster has 100 points (61 goals, 39 assists) in 195 regular-season games.

Earlier Wednesday, the Flyers signed goalie Dan Vladar to a five-year, $27.5 million contract. The deal, which has a $5.5 million AAV, begins with the 2027-28 season.

They also signed unrestricted free agent forward Noel Acciari to a two-year, $5.6 million contract ($2.8 million AAV). The 34-year-old had 25 points (13 goals, 12 assists) in 67 regular-season games with the Pittsburgh Penguins, and one assist in six playoff games.

Acciari has 144 points (81 goals, 63 assists) in 585 games with the Penguins, Toronto Maple Leafs, St. Louis Blues, Florida Panthers and Boston Bruins, and 10 points (six goals, four assists) in 71 postseason games.