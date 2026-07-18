Bedard signs 5-year, $75 million contract with Blackhawks

The No. 1 pick by Chicago in the 2023 NHL Draft, Bedard has led the Blackhawks in points each of his first three seasons and has 203 points (75 goals, 128 assists) in 219 regular-season games. He won the 2024 Calder Trophy voted as the NHL rookie of the year after he had 61 points (22 goals, 39 assists) in 68 games.

A restricted free agent, Bedard had been eligible to sign another contract with Chicago since July 1, 2025.

"Connor has continuously defied our expectations since being drafted, and has quickly established himself as an elite player in the NHL," general manager Kyle Davidson said. "He utilizes all aspects of his game to not only be a constant threat, but to make the players around him better every time he steps on the ice. Connor’s strong work ethic and determination to always improve his game has set an extraordinary standard for our young core, and we’re excited for the incredible impact he’ll have in this next chapter of Blackhawks hockey."

The Blackhawks announced on July 8 that Bedard will miss the start of the season after having surgery on his left shoulder.

He missed 12 games last season after sustaining an upper-body injury while taking a face-off with one second remaining in a 3-2 loss at the St. Louis Blues on Dec. 12. Then-Blues center Brayden Schenn went in for a stick lift and knocked into Bedard, who fell backward to the ice. He was grabbing his right shoulder as he headed to the locker room.

Though he played all 82 games in 2024-25, Bedard missed 14 games the previous season as a rookie, from Jan. 7 to Feb. 13, 2024, with a fractured jaw sustained in a 4-2 loss at the New Jersey Devils on Jan. 5.