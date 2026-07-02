Golden Knights Announce Eleven Free Agent Signings

Seven forwards & four defensemen sign new contracts with the Golden Knights

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By Vegas Golden Knights

VEGAS (July 1, 2026): Vegas Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon announced today, July 1, the following roster transactions:

  • The team has agreed to terms with forwards Jakub DemekJoe FlemingMarc Gatcomb, Tanner Laczynski, Raphael Lavoie, Victor Olofsson and Jonas Rondbjerg.
  • The team has agreed to terms with defensemen Dylan Coghlan, Adam Ginning, Ville Heinola and Antti Tuomisto.

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS
The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. Established by Owner and Chairman Bill Foley and his family, the Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. The Golden Knights have advanced to the Stanley Cup Final three times and celebrate their 10th season as a franchise in 2026-27. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on FacebookXInstagram and TikTok.

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