Dach signs 1-year, $3.6 million contract with Canadiens

Kirby Dach signed a one-year, $3.6 million contract with the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday, avoiding an arbitration hearing.

The 25-year-old forward, who was a restricted free agent, had 15 points (eight goals, seven assists) in 37 regular-season games for the Canadiens last season and five points (four goals, one assist) in 19 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Dach filed for arbitration on July 5; the date of his scheduled hearing was not announced.

Dach has been limited to 96 games with Montreal the past three seasons due to injuries.

Selected by the Chicago Blackhawks with the No. 3 pick in the 2019 NHL Draft, Dach has 136 points (51 goals, 85 assists) in 306 regular-season games for the Blackhawks and Canadiens and 11 points (five goals, six assists) in 28 playoff games.