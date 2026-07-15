Perfetti signs 5-year, $30 million contract with Jets

Cole Perfetti signed an five-year, $30 million contract with the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday, avoiding an arbitration hearing.

The 24-year-old forward, who was a restricted free agent, had 32 points (12 goals, 20 assists) in 68 games for the Jets last season.

Perfetti filed for arbitration July 5; the date of his scheduled hearing was not announced.

Selected by Winnipeg in the first round (No. 10) of the 2020 NHL Draft, Perfetti has 157 points (59 goals, 98 assists) in 290 regular-season games and six points (three goals, three assists) in 14 Stanley Cup Playoff games.