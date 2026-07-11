Sundqvist signs 1-year contract with Blues

Forward had 17 points with St. Louis last season, was unrestricted free agent

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© Mark LoMoglio/NHLI via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

Oskar Sundqvist signed a one-year, two way contract with the St. Louis Blues on Friday. It is worth $850,000 at the NHL level and $300,000 at the American Hockey League level.

The 32-year-old forward, who was an unrestricted free agent, had 17 points (five goals, 12 assists) in 52 games for the Blues last season.

Selected by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the third round (No. 81) of the 2012 NHL Draft, Sundqvist has 181 points (67 goals, 114 assists) in 545 regular-season games for the Penguins, Blues, Detroit Red Wings and Minnesota Wild, and 13 points (six goals, seven assists) in 44 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Sundqvist won the Stanley Cup with the Blues in 2019.

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