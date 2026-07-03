Maple Leafs Sign Lettieri, McWard, Rybinski and Hlavaj

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced today that the hockey club has signed forward Vinni Lettieri, defenceman Cole McWard, forward Henrik Rybinski and goaltender Samuel Hlavaj. Lettieri and Hlavaj have signed one-year contracts, while McWard and Rybinski have signed two-year contracts.

Lettieri, 31, skated in 55 games for the Toronto Marlies (AHL) in 2025-26 and recorded 42 points (14 goals, 28 assists), before adding 26 points (11 goals, 15 assists) in 23 playoff games and capturing the 2026 Calder Cup. Lettieri scored series clinching goals in the Calder Cup Final against Chicago and the North Division Semifinals against Laval, while having the primary assist on Toronto’s series winner against Cleveland in the North Division Finals. The Excelsior, Minnesota native has skated in 155 career NHL games between the New York Rangers, Anaheim Ducks, Boston Bruins and Minnesota Wild, recording 32 points (15 goals, 17 assists).

Lettieri was originally signed to an entry level contract by the New York Rangers on March 26, 2017.

McWard, 25, appeared in three games for the New York Islanders and 63 games for the Bridgeport Islanders in 2025-26. In 63 games with Bridgeport, he registered six goals and 21 assists. He has registered a goal in nine career NHL games between Vancouver and New York, and has amassed 70 points (16 goals, 54 assists) in 187 career AHL games between Abbotsford and Bridgeport, capturing the 2025 Calder Cup as a member of the Abbotsford Canucks.

McWard was originally signed to an entry-level contract by Vancouver on April 4, 2023.

Rybinski, 25, skated in 59 games for the Hershey Bears last season and registered 30 points (10 goals, 20 assists). In four AHL seasons, he has recorded 99 points (30 goals, 69 assists) in 222 games, while adding 13 points (six goals, seven assists) in 28 career Calder Cup playoff games. He captured the Calder Cup in both 2023 and 2024 as a member of the Bears.

Rybinski was originally selected by Florida in the fifth round (136th overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft.

Hlavaj, 25, split his season between the Iowa Wild (AHL) and Iowa Heartlanders (ECHL). In 22 games for the Wild, he compiled a 7-11-4 record alongside a .887 save percentage and 3.28 goals-against average. He also represented Slovakia at the 2026 Winter Olympic games and had a 2-3-0 record, .908 save percentage and 3.56 goals-against average. At the 2026 World Championships, he had a 2-3-0 record with an .873 save percentage and a 2.63 goals-against average.

Hlavaj was originally signed to an entry-level contract by Minnesota on April 4, 2024.