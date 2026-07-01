CANUCKS AGREE TO TERMS WITH AKIL THOMAS AND TREY FIX-WOLANSKY ON ONE-YEAR, TWO-WAY CONTRACTS

Vancouver, B.C. – Vancouver Canucks General Manager Ryan Johnson announced today that the team has agreed to terms with forwards Akil Thomas and Trey Fix-Wolansky on one-year, two-way contracts.

Thomas, 26, appeared in 20 games for the Springfield Thunderbirds (AHL) in 2025.26, scoring nine points (5-4-9) and 14 penalty minutes in 20 games, adding six points (3-3-6) in 12 playoff games. He also skated in 19 games for the Ontario Reign (AHL), registering 13 points (4-9-13) and two penalty minutes.

The 6’0”, 195lbs forward has played in 32 career NHL games, all with the Los Angeles Kings, recording seven points (4-3-7) and nine penalty minutes. He has also appeared in 196 career AHL games, split between the Ontario Reign and Springfield Thunderbirds, posting 115 points (55-60-115) and 90 penalty minutes, adding 16 points (10-6-16) and eight penalty minutes in 25 postseason games.

A native of Toronto, ON, Thomas has represented Canada on the international state multiple times, including the 2017 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge, the 2017 and 2018 U18 World Championships, the 2017 Ivan Hlinka Memorial Tournament (gold), and the 2020 World Junior Hockey Championships (gold).

Thomas was originally selected by the Los Angeles Kings in the second round, 51st overall, in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.

Fix-Wolansky, 27, skated in 72 games for the Hartford Wolf Pack (AHL) in 2025.26, posting 55 points (31-24-55) and 121 penalty minutes. His 31 goals and 55 points both led the Wolf Pack, while his 24 assists placed him second.

5’7”, 193lbs forward has played in 26 career NHL games, all with the Columbus Blue Jackets, recording six points (4-2-6) and two penalty minutes. He has also appeared in 361 career AHL games, split between the Cleveland Monsters and Hartford, registering 314 points (143-171-314) and 375 penalty minutes, adding 13 points (4-9-13) in 23 career postseason games. The Edmonton, AB native was named to the AHL All-Star Classic in both 2024 and 2025.

Fix-Wolansky was originally selected by the Columbus Blue Jackets in the seventh round, 204th overall in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.