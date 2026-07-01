Avalanche Signs Juulsen

DENVER – The Colorado Avalanche Hockey Club announced today the team has signed defenseman Noah Juulsen to a two-year contract through the 2027-28 season.

Juulsen, 29, recorded 10 points (1g/9a) and a plus-three rating in 52 games with the Philadelphia Flyers last season and added two points (0g/2a) in five Stanley Cup Playoff contests. He ranked sixth among Philadelphia blueliners in both assists and points (tied), while his 104 hits finished sixth among all Flyers skaters. Juulsen skated in his 200th career game on Feb. 25 at Washington.

A native of Surrey, British Columbia, Juulsen has compiled 27 points (4g/23a) in 209 career regular-season games with the Flyers (2025-26), Vancouver Canucks (2021-25), Florida Panthers (2020-21) and Montreal Canadiens (2017-19). 2025-26 marked Juulsen’s single-season career-high for both assists and points. In addition to his five playoff appearances from this past season, the 6-foot-2, 201-pound defenseman got in two contests during Vancouver’s 2023-24 playoff run, giving him seven games of Stanley Cup Playoff experience.

Originally drafted by the Canadiens in the first round (26th overall) in the 2015 NHL Draft, Juulsen’s pro career also features 151 games in the American Hockey League where he registered 46 points (7g/39a) with the Abbotsford Canucks, Syracuse Crunch and Laval Rocket. In the 2021-22 season, Noah Juulsen earned the Abbotsford Man of the Year Award, and in turn a nomination for the "Yanick Dupre Memorial" Award as the AHL's Man of the Year. Since 1998, the award has been given to an AHL player for his outstanding contributions to his local community and charitable organizations.

Prior to turning pro, Juulsen spent parts of five seasons with the Western Hockey League’s Everett Silvertips (2012-17) and collected 124 points (30g/94a) in 240 regular-season contests and five points (0g/5a) in 25 playoff games. He was named to the WHL’s West First All-Star Team in 2016-17 and the WHL’s West Second All-Star Team in 2015-16.

Internationally, Juulsen has represented Canada at the 2017 IIHF World Junior Championship and earned a silver medal. He chipped in two points (0g/2a) in seven games and was teammates with Avalanche forward Nicolas Roy in that showcase.