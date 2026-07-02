Rangers Agree to Terms with Dennis Cholowski

New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the team has agreed to terms with defenseman Dennis Cholowski on a two-year contract.

Cholowski, 28, split his 2025-26 season between the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets of the American Hockey League (AHL). With New Jersey, the 6-2, 210-pound defenseman recorded two assists in 17 games. In Utica, he posted five assists in 13 contests.

The Langley, British Columbia native has appeared in 173 career NHL games between the Devils, New York Islanders, Seattle Kraken, Washington Capitals and Detroit Red Wings, compiling 13 goals and 29 assists for 42 points. During the 2018-19 season, he recorded NHL career highs in games played (52), goals (7), assists (9) and points (16) with Detroit. Across parts of nine AHL seasons, Cholowski has notched 18 goals and 110 assists for 128 points in 254 games.

Cholowski was originally selected by the Red Wings in the first round, 20th overall, of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.