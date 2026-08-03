One-year contract for Maksymilian Szuber

BROSSARD – Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes announced on Monday that the team has agreed to terms on a one-year, two-way contract (2026-27) with defenseman Maksymilian Szuber.

Szuber skated in 65 games with the Tucson Roadrunners in the AHL in 2025-26, producing 27 points (11G, 16A). The 6-foot-3, 215-pound rearguard led his team in goals among defensemen and ranked third in points. A native of Opole, POL, Szuber took part in one NHL game with the Arizona Coyotes in 2023-24.

The now 23-year-old defenseman helped Munich win the Deutsche Eishockey Liga (DEL) championship in 2022-23 and took home silver with Germany at the 2023 IIHF World Championship.

Szuber was selected in the sixth round (163rd overall) by the Coyotes in the 2022 NHL Draft.