Blue Jackets sign D Colton White to two-year, two-way contract

The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed defenseman Colton White to a two-year, two-way National Hockey League/American Hockey League contract through the 2027-28 season, club President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Don Waddell announced today.

“Colton is a hard-working, reliable defenseman who is positionally sound and moves the puck well,” said Waddell. “He brings valuable experience and depth to our organization, and we’re pleased to welcome him to the Blue Jackets.”

White, 29, has recorded 14 assists with 24 penalty minutes, 88 hits, 73 blocked shots and 68 shots on goal in 107 career games with the New Jersey Devils and Anaheim Ducks over six NHL campaigns from 2018-26. He collected 0-4-4 and two penalty minutes in 23 appearances with New Jersey in 2025-26. He set NHL career highs with 0-6-6 and eight penalty minutes in 46 outings with Anaheim in 2022-23.

A native of London, Ontario, White has added 21-77-98 with 197 PIM and 443 shots on goal in 345 career AHL games with the Utica Comets, San Diego Gulls and Binghamton Devils over nine seasons since making his professional debut in 2017-18. He registered 1-6-7 and 29 PIM in 30 contests with Utica in 2025-26. He set AHL career highs with 7-23-30 in 71 appearances with Binghamton in 2018-19.

The 6-1, 187-pound blueliner was originally selected by the Devils in the fourth round, 97th overall, at the 2015 NHL Draft. He played four seasons with the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds in the Ontario Hockey League from 2013-17, totaling 21-72-93 with 86 PIM and a cumulative +66 plus/minus rating in 256 games.

FULL COLTON WHITE STATS