Ducks Sign Mitchell to One-Year, Two-Way Contract

The Ducks have signed defenseman Travis Mitchell to a one-year, two-way contract through the end of the 2026-27 NHL season.

Mitchell, 26 (11/25/99), made his NHL debut in 2025-26 with the New York Islanders, scoring his first NHL goal in nine games (1-0=1). He spent the majority of the season with Bridgeport of the AHL, earning a career high 1-16=17 points with a +3 rating and 87 PIM. He also made his Calder Cup Playoff debut, appearing in two postseason contests.

The 6-4, 205-pound native of South Lyon, Mich. has appeared in 163 career AHL games with Bridgeport, recording 6-28=34 points and 231 PIM. Mitchell spent four seasons at Cornell University from 2019-23, earning 11-36-47 points in 95 career NCAA games. He served as Cornell’s captain in his senior season where he had career bests in points (6-13=19), goals, assists (tied) and plus/minus (+17).