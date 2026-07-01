RELEASE: Oilers re-sign Max Jones to one-year contract

The 28-year-old forward re-signs with the club on a one-year contract with an AAV of $850,000 after splitting time with the Oilers & Condors last season

San Jose Sharks v Edmonton Oilers

© 2025 Leila Devlin

By EdmontonOilers.com Staff
@edmontonoilers

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers have re-signed forward Max Jones to a one-year contract with an AAV of $850,000.

Jones (6’3”, 216 lbs, 28) split the 2025-26 regular season between the Oilers & their AHL affiliate in Bakersfield, posting three goals and two assists over 21 games in Edmonton while recording a further 10 goals and eight assists in 39 games for the Condors.

The left-shot winger who hails from Rochester, MI enters his third season with the Oilers in 2026-27 after being acquired from Boston at the trade deadline in 2024-25.

Originally a first-round selection (24th overall) of the Anaheim Ducks in 2016, Jones has played 305 NHL games, recording 35 goals, 34 assists and 238 penalty minutes.

Jones scores the go-ahead goal against the Sharks in the third period

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