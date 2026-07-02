Jets sign defenceman Henry Thrun to a one-year contract

WINNIPEG, July 2, 2026 – The Winnipeg Jets Hockey Club announced today the team agreed to terms with defenceman Henry Thrun on a one-year, two-way contract with an average annual value in the NHL of $850,000.

Thrun, 25, played four games for the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2025-26, but spent most of the season helping the AHL’s Toronto Marlies on their path to capturing the 2026 Calder Cup. The Southborough, Mass. native had 23 points (5G, 18A) and 37 penalty minutes in 55 regular season games for the Marlies and added nine points (2G, 7A) and six PIMs in 24 postseason games. Thrun, originally drafted by the Anaheim Ducks in the fourth round (101st overall) in the 2019 NHL Draft, has posted 25 points (5G, 20A) and 46 PIMs in 123 NHL games for Toronto and the San Jose Sharks.

Internationally, Thrun has represented the United States at many levels, including winning a gold medal at the 2021 World Junior Championship where he posted one assist and four PIMs in seven games.