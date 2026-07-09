Canes Sign Heimosalmi To One-Year Contract

Defenseman posted 17 points (4g, 13a) in 2025-26 with the Chicago Wolves

16x9 Heimosalmi Re-Signed
By Canes PR
@CanesPR Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - Eric Tulsky, General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has signed defenseman Aleksi Heimosalmi to a one-year, two-way contract. The deal will pay Heimosalmi $850,000 in the NHL or $85,000 in the American Hockey League (AHL).

About Aleksi Heimosalmi:

  • The Pori, Finland, native spent the 2025-26 season with the AHL’s Chicago Wolves, recording 17 points (4g, 13a) and 40 penalty minutes in 52 regular-season games.
  • Heimosalmi added two points (1g, 1a) in seven playoff games to help the Wolves make it to the 2026 Calder Cup Final.
  • The 6’0”, 181-pound blueliner registered 14 points (5g, 9a) in 56 regular-season games with the Wolves in 2024-25.
  • Totaled 34 points (6g, 28a) in 139 career games with Assat in Finland’s professional league Liiga between 2021-24.
  • Heimosalmi represented Finland at both the 2023 and 2022 IIHF Under-20 World Championships, earning a silver medal in 2022.
  • He was named Best Defenseman at the 2021 IIHF Under-18 World Championship after ranking tied for second in goals (2), third in assists (6) and tied for first in points (8) among defensemen at the tournament.
  • The blueliner was selected by the Hurricanes in the second round, 44th overall, of the 2021 NHL Draft.

News Feed

Looking Ahead: The 2026-27 Organizational Outlook

Canes Sign Zach Sawchenko To One-Year Contract

Q&A: Justin Poirier

Final Thoughts From 2026 Development Camp

Quotebook: William Håkansson Arrives In Raleigh

Canes Acquire Kyle Masters From Anaheim

Canes Issue Qualifying Offers To Seven

2026 Carolina Hurricanes Development Camp Guide

2026 Free Agency Overview

Learn More About The Canes' 2026 Draft Picks

Canes Pick Six Players On Second Day Of Draft

Canes Acquire John Carlson From Anaheim

Injury Report: Jarvis, Robinson Undergo Surgeries

Eric Tulsky's End-of-Season Media Availability

Canes Acquire Two Picks Picks From Nashville

The Stanley Cup's Return Trip To North Carolina

Need To Know: Canes at the 2026 NHL Draft

Canes Announce 2026 Development Camp Schedule