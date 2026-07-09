Canes Sign Heimosalmi To One-Year Contract

RALEIGH, N.C. - Eric Tulsky, General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has signed defenseman Aleksi Heimosalmi to a one-year, two-way contract. The deal will pay Heimosalmi $850,000 in the NHL or $85,000 in the American Hockey League (AHL).
About Aleksi Heimosalmi:
- The Pori, Finland, native spent the 2025-26 season with the AHL’s Chicago Wolves, recording 17 points (4g, 13a) and 40 penalty minutes in 52 regular-season games.
- Heimosalmi added two points (1g, 1a) in seven playoff games to help the Wolves make it to the 2026 Calder Cup Final.
- The 6’0”, 181-pound blueliner registered 14 points (5g, 9a) in 56 regular-season games with the Wolves in 2024-25.
- Totaled 34 points (6g, 28a) in 139 career games with Assat in Finland’s professional league Liiga between 2021-24.
- Heimosalmi represented Finland at both the 2023 and 2022 IIHF Under-20 World Championships, earning a silver medal in 2022.
- He was named Best Defenseman at the 2021 IIHF Under-18 World Championship after ranking tied for second in goals (2), third in assists (6) and tied for first in points (8) among defensemen at the tournament.
- The blueliner was selected by the Hurricanes in the second round, 44th overall, of the 2021 NHL Draft.