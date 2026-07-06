Florida Panthers Agree to Terms with Defenseman Donovan Sebrango on a One-Year Contract

24-year-old ranked third among Panthers defensemen with 76 hits in 2025-26

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By Florida Panthers PR
FloridaPanthers.com

SUNRISE, Fla. – Florida Panthers President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Zito announced today that the club has agreed to terms with defenseman Donovan Sebrango on a one-year contract. 

“Donovan is a sturdy and mobile young defenseman who was able to make a positive impact on our blueline last season,” said Zito. “We’re happy to have him back for another season.” 

Sebrango, 24, skated in 42 NHL games in 2025-26 between the Ottawa Senators and Florida Panthers, notching eight assists (0-8-8). He ranked third among Florida defensemen with 76 hits. 

The 6-foot-2, 223-pound native of Ottawa, Ontario has competed in 44 career NHL games between Florida (2025-26) and Ottawa (2024-25 to 2025-26). He has also appeared in 220 American Hockey League (AHL) games between the Grand Rapids Griffins (2020-21 to 2022-23) and Belleville Senators (2023-24 to 2024-25), amassing 45 points (13-32-45) and 204 penalty minutes. 

Prior to his professional career, Sebrango appeared in two Ontario Hockey League (OHL) seasons with the Kitchener Rangers from 2018-19 to 2019-20, producing 56 points (13-43-56). He was selected to play in the 2019-20 CHL Top Prospects Game. 

On the international stage, Sebrango served as an alternate captain for Canada at the 2022 IIHF U20 World Junior Championship, posting two assists (0-2-2) over seven games en route to capturing the gold medal. 

Sebrango was originally selected in the third round (63rd overall) by the Detroit Red Wings in the 2020 NHL Draft. 

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