Nick Foligno signs 1-year, $900,000 contract with Wild

Forward remains teammate with younger brother Marcus in Minnesota

nick foligno signs 1 year contract with MIN

© Bruce Kluckhohn/NHLI via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

Nick Foligno signed a one-year, $900,000 contract with the Minnesota Wild on Thursday.

The 38-year-old forward had 15 points (four goals, 11 assists) in 54 regular-season games for the Minnesota Wild and Chicago Blackhawks last season, including four points (one goal, three assists) in 17 games with Minnesota after he was acquired in a trade on March 6 and joined his younger brother, forward Marcus Foligno, with the Wild.  

Nick Foligno had three points (two goals, one assist) in 11 Stanley Cup Playoff games. 

Selected by the Ottawa Senators with the No. 28 pick in the 2006 NHL Draft, Foligno has 612 points (251 goals, 361 assists) in 1,287 regular-season games for the Senators, Columbus Blue Jackets, Toronto Maple Leafs, Boston Bruins, Blackhawks and Wild and 30 points (12 goals, 18 assists) in 79 postseason games. 

The signing of Foligno followed the signings of goalie Calvin Pickard and defenseman Zach Bogosian to one-year, $1 million contracts on Wednesday.

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