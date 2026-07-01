Predators Sign Jack Ahcan, Hunter Skinner to Two-Way Contracts

Nashville, Tenn. (July 1, 2026) – Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager Chris MacFarland announced today that the team has signed defenseman Jack Ahcan (ah-SHAWN) to a two-year, two-way contract and defenseman Hunter Skinner to a one-year, two-way contract.

Ahcan, 29 (5/18/97), tallied two assists in 11 games with the Colorado Avalanche in the 2025-26 season. At the AHL level, Ahcan posted 50 points (11g-39a) in 61 games for the Colorado Eagles; he ranked second in points and tied for the third in assists among league blueliners. Undrafted, the 5-foot-8, 180-pound defenseman has recorded three points (1g-2a) in 22 career NHL games with the Bruins and Avalanche. He has posted 198 points (34g-164a) in 333 career AHL contests with Providence and Colorado.