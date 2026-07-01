Predators Sign Jack Ahcan, Hunter Skinner to Two-Way Contracts

Ahcan Tallied Two Assists in 11 Games With Colorado Last Season; Skinner Made NHL Debut with St. Louis on Nov. 14, 2025

Predators Sign Jack Ahcan
By Press Release
Nashville Predators

Nashville, Tenn. (July 1, 2026) – Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager Chris MacFarland announced today that the team has signed defenseman Jack Ahcan (ah-SHAWN) to a two-year, two-way contract and defenseman Hunter Skinner to a one-year, two-way contract.

Ahcan, 29 (5/18/97), tallied two assists in 11 games with the Colorado Avalanche in the 2025-26 season. At the AHL level, Ahcan posted 50 points (11g-39a) in 61 games for the Colorado Eagles; he ranked second in points and tied for the third in assists among league blueliners. Undrafted, the 5-foot-8, 180-pound defenseman has recorded three points (1g-2a) in 22 career NHL games with the Bruins and Avalanche. He has posted 198 points (34g-164a) in 333 career AHL contests with Providence and Colorado.

Predators Sign Hunter Skinner

Skinner, 25 (4/29/01), recorded 19 points (7g-12a) in 60 outings in 2025-26 for the AHL’s Springfield Thunderbirds. The 6-foot-3, 195-pound blueliner made his NHL debut with St. Louis on Nov. 14, 2025 vs. Philadelphia, playing 10:45 with a +1 rating. Originally selected by the New York Rangers in the fourth round (112th overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft, Skinner has tallied 75 points (23g-52a) in 263 career AHL games for Hartford and Springfield. 

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