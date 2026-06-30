Buffalo Sabres 2026 Free Agency Tracker

The Buffalo Sabres have already been active this offseason, having made four trades in the lead-up to last week’s NHL Draft at KeyBank Center.

Three NHL regulars – forwards Alex Tuch and Jordan Greenway, plus defenseman Bowen Byram – left the team in those deals. The returns included two young defensemen who are expected to compete for a second-pair role alongside Owen Power next season in Olen Zellweger and Louis Crevier.

The trades also yielded a pair of first-round picks for the Sabres – fourth and 20th overall – which were used to select defenseman Daxton Rudolph and forward Ilia Morozov, respectively.

Buffalo also re-signed two of their own pending free agents in Zach Benson, who signed a seven-year deal, and Beck Malenstyn, who returns on a six-year contract.

Next on the offseason agenda comes free agency, which begins July 1 at 12 p.m.

Find a list of the team’s free agents below and follow this page throughout the offseason for information on every Sabres signing.