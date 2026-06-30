Buffalo Sabres 2026 Free Agency Tracker

Follow along with every Sabres offseason move.

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By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber Sabres.com

The Buffalo Sabres have already been active this offseason, having made four trades in the lead-up to last week’s NHL Draft at KeyBank Center.

Three NHL regulars – forwards Alex Tuch and Jordan Greenway, plus defenseman Bowen Byram – left the team in those deals. The returns included two young defensemen who are expected to compete for a second-pair role alongside Owen Power next season in Olen Zellweger and Louis Crevier.

The trades also yielded a pair of first-round picks for the Sabres – fourth and 20th overall – which were used to select defenseman Daxton Rudolph and forward Ilia Morozov, respectively.

Buffalo also re-signed two of their own pending free agents in Zach Benson, who signed a seven-year deal, and Beck Malenstyn, who returns on a six-year contract.

Next on the offseason agenda comes free agency, which begins July 1 at 12 p.m.

Find a list of the team’s free agents below and follow this page throughout the offseason for information on every Sabres signing.

Sabres UFAs

Players who meet age and/or service requirements become unrestricted free agents (UFAs) at the conclusion of their contract. UFAs are free to sign with any club.

  • Josh Dunne
  • Logan Stanley
  • Luke Schenn
  • Tanner Pearson
  • Trevor Kuntar
  • Gavin Bayreuther
  • Isaac Belliveau
  • Zac Jones
  • David Kampf
  • Jake Leschyshyn
  • Olivier Nadeau
  • Nikita Novikov

Sabres RFAs

Players who do not meet UFA requirements become restricted free agents (RFAs) at the conclusion of their contract. RFAs are allowed to sign offer sheets from opposing NHL clubs. The Sabres would then have the right to match the offer sheet and retain the player or accept draft-pick compensation based on the value of the deal.

  • Peyton Krebs
  • Olen Zellweger

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