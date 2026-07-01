Florida Panthers Agree to Terms with Defenseman Tobias Bjornfot on a One-Year, Two-Way Contract

SUNRISE, Fla. – Florida Panthers President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Zito announced today that the club has agreed to terms with defenseman Tobias Bjornfot on a one-year, two-way contract for the 2026-27 season.

Bjornfot, 25, skated in 19 games with Florida in 2025-26, recording four points (2-2-4). He produced his first career multi-goal NHL game on Jan. 25 at Chicago.

The 6-foot, 200-pound defenseman has skated in 154 career NHL games between Florida (2023-24 to 2025-26), the Vegas Golden Knights (2023-24) and Los Angeles Kings (2019-20 to 2023-24), posting 19 points (3-16-19). He also played in 192 career American Hockey League (AHL) games between the Ontario Reign (2019-20 to 2020-21, 2022-23), Henderson Silver Knight (2023-24) and the Charlotte Checkers (2024-25 to 2025-26), logging 61 points (18-43-61). He helped Charlotte reach the Calder Cup Final in 2024-25 producing seven points (2-5-7) in 14 postseason games.

Prior to his North American career, the Upplands Vasby, Sweden, native skated in two seasons (2018-19, 2020-21) with Djugardens IF of the Swedish Hockey League. On the international stage, Bjornfot won a gold medal with Sweden at the 2019 IIHF U18 World Junior Championship and earned bronze medals at the 2018 U18 WJC and at the 2020 U20 World Junior Championship.

Bjornfot was originally selected by the Los Angeles Kings in the first round (22nd overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft.

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