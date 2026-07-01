CANUCKS AGREE TO TERMS WITH JAMIE OLEKSIAK ON A TWO-YEAR CONTRACT

Vancouver, B.C. – Vancouver Canucks General Manager Ryan Johnson announced today that the team has agreed to terms with defenceman Jamie Oleksiak on a two-year contract worth $5M AAV.

“Jamie is a big body who moves very well on the ice,” said Johnson. “He’s a solid two-way defenceman who isn’t afraid to use his size and strength to his advantage, and we like his reach and athleticism. He competes very hard and has grown into a good leader in the dressing room. Adding him to the mix on the backend will help us in many positive ways.”

Oleksiak, 33, appeared in 78 games with the Seattle Kraken in 2025.26, registering 15 points (5-10-15), 36 penalty minutes, and a +9 plus/minus rating. He finished third on the Kraken in hits (112) and blocked shots (106), and third amongst Seattle defencemen in shorthanded ice time.

6’7”, 252lbs defenceman has skated in 758 career games, split between the Dallas Stars, Pittsburgh Penguins, and Kraken, recording 161 points (45-116-161), 523 penalty minutes, and a +3 plus/minus rating. He has also added 13 points (7-6-13), 41 penalty minutes, and a +2 plus/minus rating in 57 career postseason contests.

A native of Toronto, Ontario, Oleksiak represented the United States at the 2009 Ivan Hlinka Memorial Tournament, before representing Canada at the 2012 World Junior Hockey Championship, winning bronze, and the 2024 World Championship.

Oleksiak was originally selected by the Dallas Stars in the first round, 14th overall, in the 2011 NHL Entry Draft.