Mammoth match Hayton's 1-year, $4.775 million offer sheet from Devils

Hayton had 25 points (10 goals, 15 assists) in 67 regular-season games for Utah last season and no points in one Stanley Cup Playoff game.

Selected by the Arizona Coyotes with the No. 5 pick in the 2018 NHL Draft, Hayton has 155 points (65 goals, 90 assists) in 358 regular-season games for the Coyotes and Mammoth and no points in four playoff games.

"I'm fired up to get back with my teammates and remain in Utah," Hayton said. "I've been with this core group for my whole career and it's exciting that we have an opportunity to do some special things next season in front of the best fans in the NHL."

Hayton was the first player to receive an offer sheet this offseason; the Philadelphia Flyers signed center Leo Carlsson to a five-year, $90 million offer sheet on July 3. The Ducks have until Friday to match or receive four first-round draft picks as compensation.