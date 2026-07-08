Barrett Hayton signed a one-year, $4.775 million contract with the Utah Mammoth on Wednesday after the Mammoth matched an offer sheet tended to the 26-year-old center by the New Jersey Devils on July 1.
Mammoth match Hayton's 1-year, $4.775 million offer sheet from Devils
Center had 25 points in 67 games for Utah last season
© Hunter Dyke/NHLI via Getty Images
Utah had until Wednesday to exercise its right of first refusal on Hayton, per section 10.3 of the NHL Collective Bargaining Agreement. If the Mammoth had decided not to match the contract, they would have received a second-round draft pick as compensation.
"Barrett is a key piece of our team and important to what we are building here in Utah," general manager Bill Armstrong said. "He's strong in the face-off circle, plays both sides of the puck and can play with anyone in our forward group. We are grateful to be able to count on Barrett in our lineup next season."
Hayton had 25 points (10 goals, 15 assists) in 67 regular-season games for Utah last season and no points in one Stanley Cup Playoff game.
Selected by the Arizona Coyotes with the No. 5 pick in the 2018 NHL Draft, Hayton has 155 points (65 goals, 90 assists) in 358 regular-season games for the Coyotes and Mammoth and no points in four playoff games.
"I'm fired up to get back with my teammates and remain in Utah," Hayton said. "I've been with this core group for my whole career and it's exciting that we have an opportunity to do some special things next season in front of the best fans in the NHL."
Hayton was the first player to receive an offer sheet this offseason; the Philadelphia Flyers signed center Leo Carlsson to a five-year, $90 million offer sheet on July 3. The Ducks have until Friday to match or receive four first-round draft picks as compensation.
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