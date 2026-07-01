Florida Panthers Agree to Terms with Forward Bokondji Imama on a One-Year, Two-Way Contract

SUNRISE, Fla. – Florida Panthers President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Zito announced today that the club has agreed to terms with forward Bokondji Imama on a one-year, two-way contract for the 2026-27 season.

Imama, 29, skated in two games with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2025-26 and played in 66 American Hockey League (AHL) games with Pittsburgh’s affiliate, the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, producing 11 points (6-5-11).

The 6-foot-1, 223-pound native of Montreal, Quebec has competed in 33 career NHL games between Pittsburgh (2024-25 to 2025-26), the Ottawa Senators (2023-24) and Arizona Coyotes (2021-22 to 2022-23), compiling two goals (2-0-2). He has also skated in 400 AHL games between the Ontario Reign (2017-18 to 2020-21), Tucson Roadrunners (2021-22 to 2022-23) and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (2024-25 to 2025-26), amassing 88 points (38-50-88).

Prior to his professional experience, Imama played five seasons in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) with Baie-Comeau Drakkar (2012-13 to 2013-14) and the Saint John Sea Dogs (2014-15 to 2016-17), logging a combined 123 points (71-52-123) in 276 games. He helped Saint John capture a QMJHL championship in 2016-17.

Imama was originally selected by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the sixth round (180th overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft.

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