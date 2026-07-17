Drysdale signs 4-year, $26 million contract with Flyers

Defenseman avoids arbitration, had NHL career-high 32 points last season

Drysdale signs 4 year contract with Flyers

© Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

Jamie Drysdale signed a four-year, $26 million contract with the Philadelphia Flyers on Friday. It has an average annual value of $6.5 million.

The 24-year-old defenseman, who had been a restricted free agent, avoided arbitration by agreeing to the deal.

“We're excited to have Jamie remain a key part of our organization for years to come,” Flyers general manager Daniel Briere said. "Since we acquired him, Jamie has worked extremely hard and taken big steps in his development, and has established himself as a reliable piece on our back end with the ability to impact the game in all situations. 

"We believe his best hockey is still ahead of him, and he's going to play an important role in strengthening our blue line as we continue to build.”

Drysdale tied his NHL career high with 32 points (eight goals, 24 assists) in 78 regular-season games for Philadelphia last season and had four points (two goals, two assists) in 10 Stanley Cup Playoff games. 

Selected by the Anaheim Ducks with the No. 6 pick in the 2020 NHL Draft, Drysdale has 102 points (25 goals, 77 assists) in 295 regular-season games for the Ducks and Flyers.

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