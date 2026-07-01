The Calgary Flames announce today the signings of Ben Jones (C), Jake Livingstone (D), Mike Benning (D), and Andreas Englund (D) to two-way NHL contracts.
Flames Announce Multiple Signings
Jones, Livingstone, Benning and Englund sign one-year, two-way contracts
Ben Jones returns to the Calgary Flames organization after spending two seasons with the Minnesota and Iowa Wild. The Waterloo, ON native played 54 games with the Minnesota Wild over the past two campaigns, scoring his first NHL goal in 2025-26. In American Hockey League play last season, he registered 32 points in 37 games as captain of the Iowa Wild.
Jones spent two seasons with the Calgary Wranglers from 2022 to 2024 where he played 143 games, recording 97 points from 38 goals and 59 assist.
BEN JONES – CENTRE
BORN: Waterloo, ON DATE: February 26, 1999
HEIGHT: 6’0” WEIGHT: 187 lbs.
SHOOTS: Left
CONTRACT: 1-year, two-way contract
AAV: $850,000
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Jake Livingstone, a Creston, BC, native spent the 2025-26 season with the AHL’s Charlotte Checkers, appearing in 52 contests while matching his career-best in points with 17. The 6’4” rearguard has five NHL contests to his credit as a member of the Nashville Predators during the 2022-23 season and an additional 179 games of AHL experience.
JAKE LIVINGSTONE – DEFENCEMAN
BORN: Creston, BC DATE: April 16, 1999
HEIGHT: 6’4” WEIGHT: 214 lbs.
SHOOTS: Right
CONTRACT: 1-year, two-way contract
AAV: $850,000
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Mike Benning, an Edmonton, AB, native appeared in his first 18 NHL games with the Florida Panthers in 2025-26, scoring two goals and four assists for six points. The right-shot blueliner also played 57 games with the AHL’s Charlotte Checkers last season, notching eight goals and 23 assists to lead all Checkers defenceman in points with 31. Over three seasons with Charlotte, Benning amassed 89 points from 26 goals and 63 assists in 183 American Hockey League contests. During his collegiate career at the University of Denver, he recorded 83 points in 101 games, won a National Championship in 2022 (earning Tournament MVP honours).
MIKE BENNING – DEFENCEMAN
BORN: Edmonton, AB DATE: January 5, 2002
HEIGHT: 5’9” WEIGHT: 176 lbs.
SHOOTS: Right
CONTRACT: 1-year, two-way contract
AAV: $850,000
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Andreas Englund is a veteran of 200 NHL games, split between the Ottawa Senators, Colorado Avalanche, Chicago Blackhawks, Los Angeles Kings, and Nashville Predators. The Stockholm, SWE, native has 20 points in his career, while also amassing 190 penalty minutes through his 200 NHL outings. The former second-round pick of the Ottawa Senators in 2014 played three games with the Nashville Predators in 2025-26 and an additional 52 games with Milwaukee Admirals in the AHL.
ANDREAS ENGLUND – DEFENCEMAN
BORN: Stockholm, SWE DATE: January 21, 1996
HEIGHT: 6’4" WEIGHT: 200 lbs.
SHOOTS: Left
CONTRACT: 1-year, two-way contract
AAV: $900,000