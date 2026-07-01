Flames Announce Multiple Signings

Ben Jones returns to the Calgary Flames organization after spending two seasons with the Minnesota and Iowa Wild. The Waterloo, ON native played 54 games with the Minnesota Wild over the past two campaigns, scoring his first NHL goal in 2025-26. In American Hockey League play last season, he registered 32 points in 37 games as captain of the Iowa Wild.

Jones spent two seasons with the Calgary Wranglers from 2022 to 2024 where he played 143 games, recording 97 points from 38 goals and 59 assist.

BEN JONES – CENTRE

BORN: Waterloo, ON DATE: February 26, 1999

HEIGHT: 6’0” WEIGHT: 187 lbs.

SHOOTS: Left

CONTRACT: 1-year, two-way contract

AAV: $850,000

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