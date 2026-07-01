Ducks Sign Four Players to Two-Way Contracts

The Ducks have signed right wing Judd Caulfield (two years), center James Hamblin (two years), defenseman Corey Schueneman (two years) and defenseman Jett Woo (two years) to two-way contracts.

Caulfield, 25 (3/19/01), has scored 38-51=89 points with 78 penalty minutes (PIM) in 204 career American Hockey League (AHL) games with the San Diego Gulls. The 6-3, 207-pound forward set single-season career highs in points (17-21=38), goals, assists and appearances (71) with San Diego during the 2025-26 AHL season, tied for third among Gulls leaders in goals.

Acquired from Pittsburgh for Thimo Nickl March 31, 2023, Caulfield appeared in 133 career NCAA games with North Dakota from 2019-23, scoring 29-33=62 points with a +39 rating and 31 PIM. He set single-season career highs in scoring (11-9=20) and goals in 2021-22. He completed his junior season leading the club in shorthanded goals (3) while he was tied for second in goals. He also helped the Fighting Hawks to a NCHC championship in 2020-21.

Originally selected by Pittsburgh in the fifth round (145th overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft, Caulfield scored 26-48=74 points in 123 games at the U.S. National Team Development Program (USNTDP) from 2017-19, where he was teammates with Ducks defenseman Drew Helleson. A native of Grand Forks, N.D., Caulfield helped Team USA to a bronze medal at the 2019 U-18 World Championship and gold at the 2017 World U-17 Hockey Challenge.

Hamblin, 27 (4/27/99), has scored 2-1=3 points in 41 career NHL games with Edmonton. The 5-10, 185-pound forward set single-season career highs in points (2-1=3), goals, assists and appearances (31) with the Oilers during the 2023-24 NHL season.

The Edmonton, Alta. native has appeared in 282 career AHL games with Bakersfield from 2020-26, scoring 88-84=172 points with a +62 rating and 108 PIM. He set single-season career highs in goals last season with 27 in 2025-26 (second among Condors skaters) and set a personal best in points (19-26=45) and assists in 2024-25.

An undrafted free agent, Hamblin scored 115-169=284 points with a +45 rating and 129 PIM in 324 career WHL games with Medicine Hat from 2015-20. He posted career highs in scoring (36-56=92), goals, assists and plus/minus (+27) in 2019-20, earning WHL (East) First All-Star Team honors while posting the top faceoff win percentage (66.0%).

Schueneman, 30 (9/2/95), has scored 2-5=7 points with eight PIM in 35 career NHL games with the St. Louis Blues (2024-25) and Montreal Canadiens (2021-23). The 5-11, 204-pound defenseman set single-season career highs in points (2-4=6), goals, assists and appearances (24) with Montreal during the 2021-22 NHL season.

The Milford, Mich. native has appeared in 378 career AHL games with the Hershey Bears (2025-26), Springfield (2024-25), Colorado (2023-24), Laval (2020-23) and Stockton (2018-20). He set single-season career highs in scoring (5-20=25) and assists with Hershey last season in 2025-26 while he set a career best in goals (6) with Laval in 2022-23. He also scored 2-1=3 points in four career ECHL contests with the Kansas City Mavericks in 2019-20.

An undrafted free agent, Schueneman scored 14-68=82 points with 63 PIM in 144 career NCAA games with Western Michigan from 2015-19. He posted career highs in scoring (5-21=26) and assists in 2017-18 and matched a career best in goals (also 2016-17). Schueneman also scored 22-58=80 points with 54 PIM in 145 career USHL contests from 2012-15.

Woo, 25 (7/27/00), helped Abbottsford win the 2025 Calder Cup championship in the American Hockey League (AHL). He has recorded 23-70=93 points with a +16 rating and 424 PIM in 310 career AHL games with Utica, Abbotsford and San Jose from 2020-26.

The 6-0, 205-pound defensemen appeared in 43 games with the Abbotsford Canucks and San Jose Barracuda of the American Hockey League (AHL) in 2025-26, earning 2-8=11 points with 92 PIM. En route to the Calder Cup championship in 2025, Woo recorded 1-5=6 points with a +8 rating and 12 PIM in 22 postseason outings. Woo has appeared in 32 career AHL playoff games, earning 1-6=7 points and 22 PIM.

Originally selected by Vancouver in the second round (37th overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft, Woo appeared in 242 career Western Hockey League (WHL) games with Moose Jaw and Calgary from 2015-20, earning 33-127=160 points with a +60 rating and 230 PIM. The Winnipeg, Manitoba native represented Canada at the 2017 U-18 World Championship, posting 1-1=2 points with a +4 rating in five tournament games.