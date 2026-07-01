Maple Leafs Sign Forward Zack MacEwen

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced today that the hockey club has signed forward Zack MacEwen to a two-year contract.

MacEwen, 29, appeared in three games with the New Jersey Devils last season. The Charlottetown, PEI native has skated in 240 career NHL regular season games with Vancouver, Philadelphia, Los Angeles, Ottawa and New Jersey, recording 34 points (17 goals, 17 assists). He has appeared in seven career playoff games between Vancouver and Los Angeles.

MacEwen was originally signed to an entry-level contract by Vancouver on March 3, 2017.