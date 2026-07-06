FRISCO, Texas – Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has signed defenseman Kyle Burroughs to a one-year, two-way contract.
Dallas Stars sign defenseman Kyle Burroughs to one-year, two-way contract
The 30-year-old spent the 2025-26 season with the Ontario Reign, the American Hockey League affiliate of the Los Angeles Kings, where he totaled seven points in 18 games played
“We are happy to welcome Kyle and his family to the Stars organization,” said Nill. “Kyle is a player that we know can bring a physical element to the ice and will provide our defensive core with some added depth.”
Burroughs, 30, spent the 2025-26 season with the Ontario Reign, the American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the Los Angeles Kings, where he totaled seven points (1-6—7) in 18 games played. His 0.39 points per game played topped all Reign blueliners and were an AHL career high.
The six-foot, 193-pound defenseman has appeared in 201 career regular-season NHL games with the Colorado Avalanche (2020-21), Vancouver Canucks (2021-22 to 2022-23), San Jose Sharks (2023-24) and Los Angels Kings (2024-25). He has totaled 22 points (5-17—22) in those games, setting NHL career highs in both assists (6) and points (8) with the Sharks in 2023-24. Burroughs has added 572 hits and 293 blocked shots over the course of his NHL career, which includes tying for 16th in the NHL in 2023-24 with a career-high 233 hits.
The Vancouver, British Columbia, native was originally selected by the New York Islanders in the seventh round (196th overall) of the 2013 NHL Draft.