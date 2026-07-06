Dallas Stars sign defenseman Kyle Burroughs to one-year, two-way contract

The 30-year-old spent the 2025-26 season with the Ontario Reign, the American Hockey League affiliate of the Los Angeles Kings, where he totaled seven points in 18 games played

Burroughs Signed_APP_16x9
By Dallas Stars Communications

FRISCO, Texas – Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has signed defenseman Kyle Burroughs to a one-year, two-way contract.

“We are happy to welcome Kyle and his family to the Stars organization,” said Nill. “Kyle is a player that we know can bring a physical element to the ice and will provide our defensive core with some added depth.”

Burroughs, 30, spent the 2025-26 season with the Ontario Reign, the American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the Los Angeles Kings, where he totaled seven points (1-6—7) in 18 games played. His 0.39 points per game played topped all Reign blueliners and were an AHL career high.

The six-foot, 193-pound defenseman has appeared in 201 career regular-season NHL games with the Colorado Avalanche (2020-21), Vancouver Canucks (2021-22 to 2022-23), San Jose Sharks (2023-24) and Los Angels Kings (2024-25). He has totaled 22 points (5-17—22) in those games, setting NHL career highs in both assists (6) and points (8) with the Sharks in 2023-24. Burroughs has added 572 hits and 293 blocked shots over the course of his NHL career, which includes tying for 16th in the NHL in 2023-24 with a career-high 233 hits.

The Vancouver, British Columbia, native was originally selected by the New York Islanders in the seventh round (196th overall) of the 2013 NHL Draft.

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