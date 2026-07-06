Dallas Stars sign defenseman Kyle Burroughs to one-year, two-way contract

The six-foot, 193-pound defenseman has appeared in 201 career regular-season NHL games with the Colorado Avalanche (2020-21), Vancouver Canucks (2021-22 to 2022-23), San Jose Sharks (2023-24) and Los Angels Kings (2024-25). He has totaled 22 points (5-17—22) in those games, setting NHL career highs in both assists (6) and points (8) with the Sharks in 2023-24. Burroughs has added 572 hits and 293 blocked shots over the course of his NHL career, which includes tying for 16th in the NHL in 2023-24 with a career-high 233 hits.