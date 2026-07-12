Dach signs 2-year, $2.4 million contract with Oilers

Forward was restricted free agent, traded to Edmonton by Chicago last season

Colton Dach contract July 12 26

© Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

Colton Dach signed a two-year, $2.4 million contract with the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday. It has an average annual value of $1.2 million.

The 23-year-old forward was a restricted free agent. He had 13 points (five goals, eight assists) in 61 games last season, four points (two goals, two assists) in eight games and one assist in five Stanley Cup Playoff games after the Oilers acquired him with forward Jason Dickinson in a trade with the Chicago Blackhawks on March 4 for forward Andrew Mangiapane and a conditional first-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft.

Dach, a second-round pick (No. 62) by the Blackhawks in the 2021 NHL Draft, has 20 points (seven goals, 13 assists) in 86 games for Edmonton and Chicago. His older brother, Kirby Dach, is a 25-year-old forward with the Montreal Canadiens and a restricted free agent who filed for salary arbitration.

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